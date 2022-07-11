Pupils have been learning about "Great Britons" working on an equality and diversity art project, created by thinking about the equality and diversity in the United Kingdom. Researching about people they may not necessarily learn about in school and focussed on the wonderful achievements, incredible changes and fantastic contributions they have made to Britain.

CLASS ACT: Marus Bridge Primary School

Pupils of Marus Bridge Primary School proudly show their artwork after they have been have been researching “great” Britons. It is an equality and diversity project about historical figures and their modern contemporaries. Also Year Four have been busy preparing an assembly about Vikings.

By Michelle Adamson
Monday, 11th July 2022, 4:55 am

Pupils looked at people from our history and their modern contemporaries to create our fabulous works of art and researched people who became "the first", have overcome barriers, coped with or made a change, stood up for their beliefs and principles and have made a difference to the lives of others.

Every class in school from early years to Year Six took part and created a collaborative piece of art.

Pupils have been learning about diversity and equality as part of their art project.

