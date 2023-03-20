News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
19 hours ago Duran Duran to reform with guitarist Andy Taylor for new album
15 hours ago Only Fans model who killed partner slams jail’s ‘conjugal visits’ ban
16 hours ago Gary Lineker withdraws from BBC FA Cup coverage
16 hours ago Neighbours actor Peter Hardy found dead on Australian beach aged 66
18 hours ago Deportation flights to Rwanda could be started “by the summer”
18 hours ago Ant & Dec issue apology as Toni Collette swears on live TV

CLASS ACT: Marus Bridge Primary School

Equality and diversity in Britain was the focus at Marus Bridge Primary School, Wigan, as pupils learnt about different groups of people who play a vital part in making our country what it is. Some of the subjects covered over the week included West Indian culture, disability, Chinese culture, religion, Middle Eastern culture, age, gender equality and LGBTQ+.

By Michelle Adamson
Published 20th Mar 2023, 04:55 GMT

If you work in a school or nursery and would like to feature in Class Act, contact our photographer: [email protected]

Reception have been celebrating West Indian culture and ended the week with a Notting Hill style carnival, wearing bright colours and listening to reggae music .

1. CLASS ACT

Reception have been celebrating West Indian culture and ended the week with a Notting Hill style carnival, wearing bright colours and listening to reggae music . Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

Photo Sales
-

2. CLASS ACT

- Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

Photo Sales
-

3. CLASS ACT

- Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

Photo Sales
-

4. CLASS ACT

- Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 5
BritainWiganLGBTQ+