CLASS ACT: Marus Bridge Primary School
Equality and diversity in Britain was the focus at Marus Bridge Primary School, Wigan, as pupils learnt about different groups of people who play a vital part in making our country what it is. Some of the subjects covered over the week included West Indian culture, disability, Chinese culture, religion, Middle Eastern culture, age, gender equality and LGBTQ+.
By Michelle Adamson
Published 20th Mar 2023, 04:55 GMT
