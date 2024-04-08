CLASS ACT: New chapter as pupils enjoy school library

It’s the start of a new chapter for pupils at St Bernadette's RC Primary School, Shevington, as their new school library, which has been a year in the making, is officially open. The library has been designed, with children's thoughts and ideas, to be an open, calm and comfortable reading space and was made possible from funds raised at a variety of Friends of St Bernadette's (FOSB) parent school association events, including a Santa Dash and cake sales. Children said they loved the new library, with Year 6 pupils being trained to become school librarians. Year 6 sisters, Jenny and Josy, said: "We love the library because it is homely and full of exciting books with different adventures in each one.”The opening of the library coincides with the school’s recent Catholic Schools’ Inspection grading of "Outstanding,” which celebrates the commitment of the highly skilled staff team and the excellent quality education the children receive both academically and for their individual personal development and wellbeing.