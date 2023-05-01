News you can trust since 1853
CLASS ACT: Newton Westpark Primary School

Pupils at Newton Westpark Primary School, Leigh, enjoy learning in the classroom and outdoors, enjoying the facilities in the school grounds. Recently pupils have been working with artist Amanda Beck-McKim and produced some fantastic collaborative pieces of art, which are proudly on display throughout the school.

By Michelle Adamson
Published 1st May 2023, 04:55 BST

Headteacher Carol Whiting with pupils at Newton Westpark Primary School, Leigh.

Headteacher Carol Whiting with pupils at Newton Westpark Primary School, Leigh.

Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

