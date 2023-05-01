CLASS ACT: Newton Westpark Primary School
Pupils at Newton Westpark Primary School, Leigh, enjoy learning in the classroom and outdoors, enjoying the facilities in the school grounds. Recently pupils have been working with artist Amanda Beck-McKim and produced some fantastic collaborative pieces of art, which are proudly on display throughout the school.
By Michelle Adamson
Published 1st May 2023, 04:55 BST
