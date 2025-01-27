Class Act: Nicol Mere celebrate Chinese New Year

By Michelle Adamson
Published 27th Jan 2025, 04:55 BST
Children in Reception Class - Early Years Foundation Stage at Nicol Mere Primary School, Ashton, are pictured enjoying a variety of enrichment activities themed around and to celebrate Chinese New Year.

If you work in a school, nursery or run a club or group and would like to feature in Class Act, contact our photographer: [email protected]

Reception Class at Nicol Mere Primary School, Ashton-in-Makerfield.

1. CLASS ACT

Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson


2. CLASS ACT

Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson


3. CLASS ACT

Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson


4. CLASS ACT

Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson


