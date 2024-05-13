CLASS ACT: Nicol Mere Primary School, Ashton-in-Makerfield

By Michelle Adamson
Published 13th May 2024, 04:55 BST
Pupils have fun while learning at Nicol Mere Primary School, Ashton-in-Makerfield.

If your school or nursery would like to feature in Class Act, contact our photographer: [email protected]

Pupils have fun while learning at Nicol Mere Primary School, Ashton-in-Makerfield.

1. CLASS ACT

Pupils have fun while learning at Nicol Mere Primary School, Ashton-in-Makerfield. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

Photo Sales
Pupils have fun while learning at Nicol Mere Primary School, Ashton-in-Makerfield.

2. CLASS ACT

Pupils have fun while learning at Nicol Mere Primary School, Ashton-in-Makerfield. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

Photo Sales
Pupils have fun while learning at Nicol Mere Primary School, Ashton-in-Makerfield.

3. CLASS ACT

Pupils have fun while learning at Nicol Mere Primary School, Ashton-in-Makerfield. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

Photo Sales
Pupils have fun while learning at Nicol Mere Primary School, Ashton-in-Makerfield.

4. CLASS ACT

Pupils have fun while learning at Nicol Mere Primary School, Ashton-in-Makerfield. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.