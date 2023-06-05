CLASS ACT: Our Lady's RC Primary School, Aspull
Staff and pupils at Our Lady’s RC Primary School, Aspull, are delighted with their recent “outstanding” Ofsted report.
By Michelle Adamson
Published 5th Jun 2023, 04:55 BST
“We are proud that our unrelenting focus upon achieving the highest educational outcomes and thereby increasing life chances for all young people we teach and nurture has been so clearly recognised,” said headteacher Mr Horridge.
