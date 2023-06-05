News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Everything you need to know about Epsom Derby Day
Jeremey Clarkson defends Phillip Schofield against ‘witch-hunt’
British Soap Awards 2023: Full list of winners
Met Office forecast hottest day of the year with 26°C temperatures
Odeon cinema to close several UK branches within days - full list
This Morning editor asks for ‘respite’ after Phillip Schofield scandal

CLASS ACT: Our Lady's RC Primary School, Aspull

Staff and pupils at Our Lady’s RC Primary School, Aspull, are delighted with their recent “outstanding” Ofsted report.
By Michelle Adamson
Published 5th Jun 2023, 04:55 BST

“We are proud that our unrelenting focus upon achieving the highest educational outcomes and thereby increasing life chances for all young people we teach and nurture has been so clearly recognised,” said headteacher Mr Horridge.

If you work in a school or nursery and would like to showcase your awards, facilities and displays in Class Act, contact our photographer at [email protected]

-

1. CLASS ACT

- Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

Photo Sales
Staff and pupils celebrate the recent Ofsted report.

2. CLASS ACT

Staff and pupils celebrate the recent Ofsted report. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

Photo Sales
-

3. CLASS ACT

- Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

Photo Sales
-

4. CLASS ACT

- Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
Related topics:Ofsted