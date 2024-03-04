They received a letter from education minister Damian Hinds congratulating the school on achieving 100 per cent in the year one phonics screening in 2023.
This result places Billinge Chapel End in the top one per cent of primary schools in England for phonics and early reading.
Staff, governors, parents and pupils are all very proud of this achievement.
Headteacher Craig Hewitt said: “To be placed in the top one per cent of primary schools in the country is an outstanding achievement. We have a keen focus on phonics and early reading here at Chapel End and believe that reading is the key to unlocking so many subjects across the curriculum. I am very proud of the pupils, staff and families who have all worked together to achieve this success for the school.”
Pupils commented: “We love phonics lessons because they are really fun!”
The school is hosting phonics workshops for families in the local area to attend at 9.15am on March 18 and 22.