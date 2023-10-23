News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING
MTV Europe Music Awards 2023 in Paris cancelled
Airport closes after plane skids off runway in Storm Babet
Storm Babet claims third life as man dies in flood water
Woman dies after being swept into river
By-election latest: Labour wins Tamworth and Mid Bedfordshire
167,000 people caught Covid in hospital during England's second wave

CLASS ACT: Pre-school at St Johns CE Primary, Pemberton

St John's CE Pre-school, a term time pre-school which caters for two to four year olds.
By Michelle Adamson
Published 23rd Oct 2023, 04:55 BST

The children are happy and always ready to learn alongside the experienced and highly skilled staff.

The facility is privately owned and based within St John's Primary School in Pemberton.

If you work in a school or nursery and would like to feature in Class Act, contact our photographer on [email protected]

St. John's C.E Pre-school

1. CLASS ACT

St. John's C.E Pre-school Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

Photo Sales
St. John's C.E Pre-school.

2. CLASS ACT

St. John's C.E Pre-school. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

Photo Sales
St. John's C.E Pre-school.

3. CLASS ACT

St. John's C.E Pre-school. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

Photo Sales
St. John's C.E Pre-school

4. CLASS ACT

St. John's C.E Pre-school Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page