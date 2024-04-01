CLASS ACT: Pupils celebrate British Sign Language Week at Hindley Green CP School

Staff and pupils at Hindley Green CP School celebrate British Sign Language Week, with a variety of events including a non-uniform day as pupils were asked to wear blue or turquoise, inspired by the Deaf flag, with a donation for the Wigan and Leigh Deaf Children's Society. Throughout the week, each class learnt new words to sign. Some pupils need to access sign language services and volunteer signed readers from Ashton Deaf Club visit the school regularly to deliver Signed Stories for all Reception classes.