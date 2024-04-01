CLASS ACT: Pupils celebrate British Sign Language Week at Hindley Green CP School

Staff and pupils at Hindley Green CP School celebrate British Sign Language Week, with a variety of events including a non-uniform day as pupils were asked to wear blue or turquoise, inspired by the Deaf flag, with a donation for the Wigan and Leigh Deaf Children's Society. Throughout the week, each class learnt new words to sign. Some pupils need to access sign language services and volunteer signed readers from Ashton Deaf Club visit the school regularly to deliver Signed Stories for all Reception classes.
By Michelle Adamson
Published 1st Apr 2024, 04:55 BST

If you work in a school, nursery or organise a club and would like to feature in Class Act, contact our photographer: [email protected]

Staff and pupils at Hindley Green CP School celebrate British Sign Language Week.

1. CLASS ACT

Staff and pupils at Hindley Green CP School celebrate British Sign Language Week. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

Photo Sales
Staff and pupils at Hindley Green CP School celebrate British Sign Language Week.

2. CLASS ACT

Staff and pupils at Hindley Green CP School celebrate British Sign Language Week. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

Photo Sales
Pupils at Hindley Green CP School celebrate British Sign Language Week - signing the word rabbit.

3. CLASS ACT

Pupils at Hindley Green CP School celebrate British Sign Language Week - signing the word rabbit. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

Photo Sales
Staff and pupils at Hindley Green CP School celebrate British Sign Language Week.

4. CLASS ACT

Staff and pupils at Hindley Green CP School celebrate British Sign Language Week. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Wigan

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.