CLASS ACT: Pupils enjoy Police Day at Wigan primary school

A police day was held at St Aidan’s RC Primary School in Winstanley.
By Michelle Adamson
Published 22nd Apr 2024, 04:55 BST

The event was led by Insp Steve Hanley from the Greater Manchester Police, who organised workshops with other staff from GMP, alongside staff from Wigan Council and school staff. Wigan Warriors past and present players and Wigan Warriors Community Foundation also held activity sessions as part of the day.

The event was led by Inspector Steve Hanley from the Greater Manchester Police.

Pupils take a look at some of the old policing items from Manchester Police Museum.

Pupils take a look at some of the old policing items from Manchester Police Museum.

