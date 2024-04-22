CLASS ACT: Pupils enjoy Police Day at Wigan primary school

The event was led by Insp Steve Hanley from the Greater Manchester Police, who organised workshops with other staff from GMP, alongside staff from Wigan Council and school staff. Wigan Warriors past and present players and Wigan Warriors Community Foundation also held activity sessions as part of the day.
Pupils at St Aidan's Catholic Primary School, Wigan, enjoy a Police Inspiration Day, an interactive day showcasing and celebrating everything the Police do. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson
The event was led by Inspector Steve Hanley, pictured, from the Greater Manchester Police. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson
St Aidan's Catholic Primary School, Wigan, enjoy a Police Inspiration Day, an interactive day showcasing and celebrating everything the Police do. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson
Pupils take a look at some of the old policing items from Manchester Police Museum. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson