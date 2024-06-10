The award is a testament to the hard work and dedication of the school's Eco Council, a group of passionate children and staff who have led numerous green initiatives over the past year.

This included litter-picking in the community, planting trees, creating bird feeders and making artwork from bottle tops to raise awareness of ocean pollution.

Their initiatives have not only enhanced the school's environmental practices, but also engaged the wider community in sustainability efforts.

Geography subject leader Rebecca Quellin said: "This award reflects the commitment of our children and staff to making a positive impact on our environment. We are incredibly proud of their achievements."

