Class act: pupils' hard work pays off as school receives Eco Green Flag Award

By Michelle Adamson
Published 10th Jun 2024, 04:55 BST
Staff and pupils at St Bernadette’s Catholic Primary School, Shevington, have received the prestigious Eco School Green Flag Award, recognising their commitment to environmental sustainability.

The award is a testament to the hard work and dedication of the school's Eco Council, a group of passionate children and staff who have led numerous green initiatives over the past year.

This included litter-picking in the community, planting trees, creating bird feeders and making artwork from bottle tops to raise awareness of ocean pollution.

Their initiatives have not only enhanced the school's environmental practices, but also engaged the wider community in sustainability efforts.

Geography subject leader Rebecca Quellin said: "This award reflects the commitment of our children and staff to making a positive impact on our environment. We are incredibly proud of their achievements."

