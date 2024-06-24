CLASS ACT: Pupils prepare for Summer Special event

By Michelle Adamson
Published 24th Jun 2024, 04:55 BST
Pupils at Appley Bridge All Saints CE Primary Academy are preparing for a Summer Special event on Saturday 29 June 29 from 12pm to 3pm, with a Family Fun Day, a variety of games, crafts, stalls and entertainment and more. The grand finale is a Colour Run event at 2.30pm, where children and adults join a fun run as they get decorated with colour. It is all organised by The Friends of All Saints School.

Last year's event raised funds towards a new colourful playground markings - this year the group hope to raise funds for the Outdoor Areas project, with a new sensory garden to be designed by pupils.

Karen Hazlehurst, volunteer Chair of The Friends of All Saints School said: "We are thrilled to invite the community to our annual Summer Special event, a wonderful afternoon filled with fun, games, and activities for all ages. This year there will be a fire engine, birds of prey, a bake off competition, DJ Danny, BBQ, games, crafts and much more. This is a fantastic opportunity to support our school and help to raise funds for projects and experiences aimed at enriching our children's education. Join us for a day of celebration and community spirit!"

Pupils at Appley Bridge All Saints CE Primary Academy are preparing for the Summer Special a fun day including a Colour Run.

Pupils at Appley Bridge All Saints CE Primary Academy are preparing for the Summer Special a fun day including a Colour Run.

-

Pupils at Appley Bridge All Saints CE Primary Academy are preparing for the Summer Special event.

Pupils at Appley Bridge All Saints CE Primary Academy are preparing for the Summer Special event.

The event is organised by The Friends of All Saints School.

The event is organised by The Friends of All Saints School.

