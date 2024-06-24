Last year's event raised funds towards a new colourful playground markings - this year the group hope to raise funds for the Outdoor Areas project, with a new sensory garden to be designed by pupils.

Karen Hazlehurst, volunteer Chair of The Friends of All Saints School said: "We are thrilled to invite the community to our annual Summer Special event, a wonderful afternoon filled with fun, games, and activities for all ages. This year there will be a fire engine, birds of prey, a bake off competition, DJ Danny, BBQ, games, crafts and much more. This is a fantastic opportunity to support our school and help to raise funds for projects and experiences aimed at enriching our children's education. Join us for a day of celebration and community spirit!"