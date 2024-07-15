Class Act: Pupils showcase artwork in colourful exhibition

By Michelle Adamson
Published 15th Jul 2024, 04:55 BST
Pupils admire their work and the work of others at the WOWS art exhibition. WOWS (With Others We Succeed) is a consortium of 18 schools across the borough, creating a bi-annual art exhibition at Robin Park Leisure Centre, Wigan. The colourful exhibition shows a variety of work in different artistic mediums, inspired by well-known artists, following themes interpreted by pupils.

To find out more about the WOWS consortium and the work of pupils visit www.wiganwows.uk

Pupils at the WOWS art exhibition.

1. CLASS ACT

Pupils at the WOWS art exhibition. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

Photo Sales
Pupils at the WOWS art exhibition.

2. CLASS ACT

Pupils at the WOWS art exhibition. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

Photo Sales
Pupils at the WOWS art exhibition.

3. CLASS ACT

Pupils at the WOWS art exhibition. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

Photo Sales
Pupils at the WOWS art exhibition.

4. CLASS ACT

Pupils at the WOWS art exhibition. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:Wigan
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice