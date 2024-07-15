Class Act: Pupils showcase artwork in colourful exhibition

Pupils admire their work and the work of others at the WOWS art exhibition. WOWS (With Others We Succeed) is a consortium of 18 schools across the borough, creating a bi-annual art exhibition at Robin Park Leisure Centre, Wigan. The colourful exhibition shows a variety of work in different artistic mediums, inspired by well-known artists, following themes interpreted by pupils.