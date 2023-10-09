News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING
Coach diver 'slumped' at wheel in fatal Liverpool bus crash
A significant amount of cocaine has washed up on England's south coast
Police officer who had sex with 13-year-old gets jail
UK airlines on red alert as firm accused of selling fake turbines
Wetherspoons reports first annual profits since pandemic
Scotland hit with amber flood warnings as 'heatwave' approaches south

CLASS ACT: Reception class at Abram St John's CE Primary

The reception class at Abram St John's CE Primary has settled really well into the school year. The children have enjoyed developing friendships and engaging in new learning through the different areas of provision. The staff are so proud of how well the children have adapted to the challenges of reception and have enjoyed watching them make progress. The school's Christian values of respect, friendship, trust and hope underpin all of the work that supports the children's development in order to get the very best from each child.
By Michelle Adamson
Published 9th Oct 2023, 04:55 BST

Abram St John’s C of E Primary School part of QUEST Trust will be holding an open evening to meet staff and pupils and have a tour of the school – Thursday November 9, from 5pm to 7pm.

-

1. CLASS ACT

- Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

Photo Sales
-

2. CLASS ACT

- Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

Photo Sales
-

3. CLASS ACT

- Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

Photo Sales
-

4. CLASS ACT

- Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page