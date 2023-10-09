CLASS ACT: Reception class at Abram St John's CE Primary

The reception class at Abram St John's CE Primary has settled really well into the school year. The children have enjoyed developing friendships and engaging in new learning through the different areas of provision. The staff are so proud of how well the children have adapted to the challenges of reception and have enjoyed watching them make progress. The school's Christian values of respect, friendship, trust and hope underpin all of the work that supports the children's development in order to get the very best from each child.