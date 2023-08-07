CLASS ACT: RL Hughes Primary School, Ashton-in-Makerfield
Staff at RL Hughes Primary School are committed to developing pupils to their full potential in a happy, secure and caring environment. The school has a rich and varied curriculum as pupils build their language, mathematical, scientific and technological skills, with emphasis on excellence and enjoyment. The school recognises that education outside the classroom is important with a long sporting and music tradition.
By Michelle Adamson
Published 7th Aug 2023, 04:55 BST
If you have a holiday club or work in a nursery and would like to showcase your facilities or an event in Class Act, contact our photographer: [email protected]
Page 1 of 5