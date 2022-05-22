Pupils celebrate World Bee Day with school therapy dog Albi.

CLASS ACT - RL Hughes Primary School in Ashton

Members of RL Hughes School’s eco-council have been hard at work preparing a bee-friendly garden. This project has been worked on by the whole school and pupils have been learning about the eco system and the importance of bees.The school community and local businesses made donations to the garden to welcome bees, in time for World Bee Day - May 20 – when the school held a day of celebration. Pupils have created arts and crafts to sell on the day, raising funds for local charity Ormskirk Beekeepers’ Association.

By Michelle Adamson
Sunday, 22nd May 2022, 4:55 am

Pupils in the bee-friendly garden at RL Hughes, Ashton-in-Makerfield, Class Act.

Bee-themed arts and crafts were sold on World Bee Day, raising funds for a local charity.

Members of the school Eco Council have been hard at work preparing a bee-friendly garden at RL Hughes Primary School, Ashton-in-Makerfield.

