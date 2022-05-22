If you would like your school or nursery to feature in Class Act – contact: [email protected]
Pupils in the bee-friendly garden at RL Hughes, Ashton-in-Makerfield, Class Act.
Photo: Michelle Adamson
Bee-themed arts and crafts were sold on World Bee Day, raising funds for a local charity.
Photo: Michelle Adamson
Photo: Michelle Adamson
Members of the school Eco Council have been hard at work preparing a bee-friendly garden at RL Hughes Primary School, Ashton-in-Makerfield.
Photo: Michelle Adamson