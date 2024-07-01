CLASS ACT: School hosts Healthy Living Week

By Michelle Adamson
Published 1st Jul 2024, 04:55 BST
Pupils at Marus Bridge Primary school enjoyed a variety of different activities during their Healthy Living Week. They learnt new skills from both indoor and outdoor activities, including cooking, climbing, yoga, sports, personal health and hygiene, mindfulness, finishing off the week with a sponsored walk/run/jog event.

If you work in a nursery, school or organise a group and would like to feature in Class Act, contact our photographer: [email protected]

