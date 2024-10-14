CLASS ACT: St Anne's CE Primary School, Standish Lower Ground

By Michelle Adamson
Published 14th Oct 2024, 04:55 BST
Staff and pupils had fun while learning at St Anne’s CE Primary School, Standish Lower Ground. They also held a Macmillan Coffee morning and afternoon, with cake donations and some homemade bakes on sale and raised £430 in total.

