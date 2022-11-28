CLASS ACT: St Benedict's Primary School, Hindley

“At St Benedict’s Catholic Primary School, Hindley, our aim is to give your child the best education possible built on the Gospel principles of Jesus Christ. We believe that every child is unique, should be treated as an individual and have an exciting learning journey with us which both supports and challenges them spiritually, socially and academically. The school’s committed, caring and professional staff and governors are united in aiming for excellence and ensuring that every child reaches their full potential in a welcoming environment.” - Mrs J Taberner – executive headteacher