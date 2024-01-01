CLASS ACT: St Bernadette's RC Primary School, Shevington

Pupils at St Bernadette's RC Primary School, Shevington, are proud to have been awarded the Music Mark from Wigan Music Service. The Music Mark recognises schools in the authority who place a high value on music and who work with partners to develop their provision. Pupils at St Bernadette's have the opportunity to learn to sing in a choir, play a wide range of instruments, compose and perform for parents. Headteacher Helen Crowder said: “We know how important the arts are and to develop an early appreciation and love of them, which we encourage at St Bernadette’s. We have some talented musicians at our school and our offer of music provision will hopefully enable more pupils to play an instrument. We want to take this opportunity to thank all our staff, pupils, and our community for their continued support.”