News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING

CLASS ACT: St Catharine's CE Primary School, Scholes

Pupils at St Catharine’s CE Primary School, Wigan, have been working on a school project called We Are Artists! The theme of the week was “light and dark” and pupils created artwork around this, with some finding inspiration from established artists, and ending the week with an art exhibition at which parents were invited to view and purchase their child’s framed work.
By Michelle Adamson
Published 13th Nov 2023, 04:55 GMT

If your school or group would like feature in Class Act, contact our photographer: [email protected]

-

1. CLASS ACT

- Photo: photographer MA

Photo Sales
-

2. CLASS ACT

- Photo: photographer MA

Photo Sales
-

3. CLASS ACT

- Photo: photographer MA

Photo Sales
-

4. CLASS ACT

- Photo: photographer MA

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:Wigan