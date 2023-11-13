CLASS ACT: St Catharine's CE Primary School, Scholes
Pupils at St Catharine’s CE Primary School, Wigan, have been working on a school project called We Are Artists! The theme of the week was “light and dark” and pupils created artwork around this, with some finding inspiration from established artists, and ending the week with an art exhibition at which parents were invited to view and purchase their child’s framed work.
By Michelle Adamson
Published 13th Nov 2023, 04:55 GMT
