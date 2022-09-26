CLASS ACT: St Cuthbert's RC Primary, Wigan
Wigan Today’s camera lens this week focuses on St Cuthbert’s RC Primary School, Pemberton. Headteacher John Rushton said: “Welcome to St Cuthbert’s. Our primary school is at the heart of our community. We are very proud of all our children, of the effort they put into their learning and of the values they demonstrate and develop each and every day. As you can see we enjoy learning in a wide variety of ways here at St Cuthbert’s.”
By Michelle Adamson
Monday, 26th September 2022, 4:55 am
