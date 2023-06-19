News you can trust since 1853
CLASS ACT: St James C of E Primary School, Wigan

Meet staff and pupils in Reception at St James's CE Primary School, Wigan, where pupils complete a range of thrilling challenges that are linked to their current theme or topic, using indoor and outdoor spaces. Teaching a high-quality phonics scheme; Read Write Inc and using the zones of regulation to help children understand their feelings and emotions to prepare them for the rest of their school life. As a Church of England School, St James's place the teachings of Jesus from the Bible central to school life. Inspired by the words of Luke 1:37, 'For with God nothing shall be impossible,' At St James's we strive to create a place of wonder, learning and growth for every child, where the impossible is made possible.'
By Michelle Adamson
Published 19th Jun 2023, 04:55 BST

If you work in a school or nursery and would like to feature on Class Act, contact our photographer: [email protected]

