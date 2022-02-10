.

CLASS ACT - St James CE Primary School, Wigan

We meet staff and pupils at Worsley Mesnes St James’ Church of England Primary school, including early years, to see the variety of lessons and projects they are learning about.

By Michelle Adamson
Thursday, 10th February 2022, 3:59 pm

The ‘Rainbow Challenge’ embeds an approach to learning and development which support children in continuous provision. This week children are learning about food shops through the text ‘Supertato’ in the classroom children print with vegetables, they make their own Supertatos using craft materials, They’re substituting using new potatoes and exploring sensory play combining herbs with playdough.

Within Early Years Foundation Stage you will find children deeply engaged in a phonics lesson with Read Write Inc leading the children’s development in reading.

