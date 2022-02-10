CLASS ACT - St James CE Primary School, Wigan

If you would like your school or nursery to feature in this Class Act feature - contact [email protected]
The ‘Rainbow Challenge’ embeds an approach to learning and development which support children in continuous provision. This week children are learning about food shops through the text ‘Supertato’ in the classroom children print with vegetables, they make their own Supertatos using craft materials, They’re substituting using new potatoes and exploring sensory play combining herbs with playdough.
Within Early Years Foundation Stage you will find children deeply engaged in a phonics lesson with Read Write Inc leading the children’s development in reading.