Class Act: St John's CE Primary School, Hindley Green

By Michelle Adamson
Published 18th Nov 2024, 04:55 GMT
St John’s CE Primary School Hindley Green is part of Quest Trust and is a single form entry school. Like the other schools within the Trust attendance has been a big focus in school. This is a Church School and the school's Christian vision statement is "with God, all things are possible." Mark 10:27. The school rules are: be ready, be respectful and be safe.

