CLASS ACT: St John's CE Primary School, Pemberton

St. John’s C.E. Primary School, Pemberton prides itself on being a close-knit, caring community with high aspirations for all – always looking out for each other in what they call their St. John’s family. The schools latest Ofsted inspector (May 2023) commented that ‘the love for the children is evident everywhere in school’. In April 2023, St. John’s will have been serving the communities of Pemberton, Norley Hall and the surrounding areas for 140 years and will hold celebrations for this special anniversary.