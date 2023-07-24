News you can trust since 1853
CLASS ACT: St Jude's Catholic Primary School, Wigan

Staff and pupils at St Jude’s Catholic Primary School, Wigan, are celebrating a good Ofsted report, as they work to a curriculum which provides opportunities for our children to ‘aspire to be more’ in an environment that is underpinned by their mission statement, “Together, We Learn, Love and Grow with Jesus.” Providing enrichment opportunities, with a variety of facilities in classrooms and outdoor learning areas, to help raise aspirations and provide children with memorable experiences that increase their understanding of the world around them.
By Michelle Adamson
Published 24th Jul 2023, 04:55 BST

If you work in education, in a school or nursery and would like to feature in Class Act, please contact our photographer: [email protected]

