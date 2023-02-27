CLASS ACT: St Mark's CE Primary School, Wigan

Newtown St Mark's CE Primary School is part of the Wings CE Trust which has a mission to raise aspirations so that every child can spread their wings and fly. The school’s values of love, courage, belonging, endeavour and joy are embedded in everything they do, with the aim of creating a better future for children, families, staff and the community. The schools says it has a curriculum encompasses all of these things and wants to instil a love of learning in all pupils, providing them with experiences throughout their educational journey that will shape their lives forever.