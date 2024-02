CLASS ACT: St Mark's CE Primary School, Wigan

Pupils at St Mark’s CE Primary School, Wigan, LOVE to read! Staff have a real passion and love of reading and endeavour to inspire and encourage pupils to read. Headteacher Mrs Ferguson set a challenge for each class to design and create an innovative reading area for their classrooms. Mrs Ferguson said: "The idea behind the challenge was to give a fresh perspective to children’s reading areas and promote the love of reading for all to see. From reading gardens to roaring fires, the teachers took the challenge incredibly seriously and this has already had a huge impact on the learning environment in classes."Year One were selected as winners of the challenge with their woodland-themed reading area.The school would like to thank Carpets for Thee at Fur Clemt, Wigan, who kindly donated the carpet to finish off the new reading area in the winning Year One classroom.