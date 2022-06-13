Children in the dedicated ICT suite using ‘Maths Shed’

CLASS ACT - St Paul's CE Primary School, Goose Green

By Michelle Adamson
Monday, 13th June 2022, 3:45 pm

1. Class Act

Pupils with the school dog, Nero – he calms children and staff when they are anxious. He is a best friend to everyone and he positively impacts on the wellbeing of everyone in school.

Photo: Michelle Adamson

2. Class Act

Children enjoy the sensory garden.

Photo: Michelle Adamson

3. CLASS ACT

The senior leadership team, from left, Mrs Jackson, Mr Rigby, and Miss Fletcher, authors of the bespoke St Paul’s Curriculum of Grace. God at the heart of everything we do - a Wigan focussed curriculum to celebrate our heritage.

Photo: Michelle Adamson

4. Class Act

Year 6 pupils in the Outdoor Prayer space.

Photo: Michelle Adamson

