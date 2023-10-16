News you can trust since 1853
CLASS ACT: St Richard's RC primary school, Atherton

Pupils at St. Richard’s R.C. primary school in Atherton enjoy their newly installed infant play area, which has a sandy lodge, mud kitchen, digging pit, bridge, log steps, balance beams, mounds and a crawl through tunnel, it was officially opened by ex-pupil Stuart Gerrard of The Independent Network. Pupils also enjoy a sensory room in their school, celebrate wins from the ATSA (Atherton and Tyldesley Sports Association) Key Stage One dance competition, day trips including the Sealife Centre and a Year 6 residential.
By Michelle Adamson
Published 16th Oct 2023, 04:55 BST

Photographs submitted by St Richard’s RC primary school, Atherton.

