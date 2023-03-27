CLASS ACT - St Thomas's CE Primary School, Ashton-in-Makerfield

This week we visit staff and pupils at St Thomas's CE Primary School, Ashton-in-Makerfield, where pupils have been working with artist Amanda Beck-McKim, to create a variety of art in different styles, including paintings, drawings, collages and textiles, all proudly displayed around the school. Pupils also had the opportunity to develop their enquiry skills with different experiments as part of a Science Investigation Day.