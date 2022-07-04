CLASS ACT: St Wilfrid's CE Primary Academy, Standish

If your school or nursery would like to feature in Class Act, contact our photographer: [email protected]
Pupils in the Wellbeing Garden
Photo: Michelle Adamson
Library - ‘Reading is at the heart of the curriculum. This is because leaders share a view that it unlocks the whole of the curriculum to all pupils. Pupils have a stunning knowledge of book and authors.’ Ofsted (January 2022) ‘Outstanding’ judgement.
Photo: Michelle Adamson
Pupils in the library
Photo: Michelle Adamson
Swimming Pool - From Year 2 to Year 6, children at St. Wilfrid’s enjoy a timetabled weekly swimming lesson in the school’s heated, indoor swimming pool. The school’s specialist swimming teacher ensures that children learn to swim competently, confidently and proficiently using a range of strokes effectively.
Photo: Michelle Adamson