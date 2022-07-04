Wellbeing Garden - The wellbeing of children and staff is extremely high profile at St. Wilfrid’s and members of the school community enjoy visiting the Wellbeing Garden, where they are supported to develop positive mental health and social communication skills.

CLASS ACT: St Wilfrid's CE Primary Academy, Standish

This week we visit staff and pupils at St Wilfrid’s CE Primary Academy in Standish, exploring the variety of learning areas in and out of the classrooms and meet their reading rabbits!

By Michelle Adamson
Monday, 4th July 2022, 4:55 am

1. CLASS ACT

Pupils in the Wellbeing Garden

Photo: Michelle Adamson

2. CLASS ACT

Library - ‘Reading is at the heart of the curriculum. This is because leaders share a view that it unlocks the whole of the curriculum to all pupils. Pupils have a stunning knowledge of book and authors.’ Ofsted (January 2022) ‘Outstanding’ judgement.

Photo: Michelle Adamson

3. CLASS ACT

Pupils in the library

Photo: Michelle Adamson

4. CLASS ACT

Swimming Pool - From Year 2 to Year 6, children at St. Wilfrid’s enjoy a timetabled weekly swimming lesson in the school’s heated, indoor swimming pool. The school’s specialist swimming teacher ensures that children learn to swim competently, confidently and proficiently using a range of strokes effectively.

Photo: Michelle Adamson

