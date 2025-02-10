If your school, nursery, club or group would like to feature in Class Act, contact our photographer: [email protected]
1. CLASS ACT
Reception pupils at Marus Bridge Primary School, Wigan, invited grandparents into their school who were encouraged to bring a toy, game or something they used to play with when they were young, for an enrichment afternoon Toys Through Time. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson
2. CLASS ACT
Reception pupils at Marus Bridge Primary School, Wigan, invited grandparents into their school who were encouraged to bring a toy, game or something they used to play with when they were young, for an enrichment afternoon Toys Through Time. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson
3. CLASS ACT
Reception pupils at Marus Bridge Primary School, Wigan, invited grandparents into their school who were encouraged to bring a toy, game or something they used to play with when they were young, for an enrichment afternoon Toys Through Time. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson
4. CLASS ACT
Reception pupils at Marus Bridge Primary School, Wigan, invited grandparents into their school who were encouraged to bring a toy, game or something they used to play with when they were young, for an enrichment afternoon Toys Through Time. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson