CLASS ACT: Viking visits Hindley school

Year Four pupils at Hindley Junior and Infant School were visited by Olaf the Viking, from Viking School Days, for a fun day of learning about Viking life. Olaf told stories of his way of life, Viking Gods, weapons, raids and much much more - a fun way to learn about history.

By Michelle Adamson
Published 8th May 2023, 04:55 BST

