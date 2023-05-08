CLASS ACT: Viking visits Hindley school
Year Four pupils at Hindley Junior and Infant School were visited by Olaf the Viking, from Viking School Days, for a fun day of learning about Viking life. Olaf told stories of his way of life, Viking Gods, weapons, raids and much much more - a fun way to learn about history.
By Michelle Adamson
Published 8th May 2023, 04:55 BST
