CLASS ACT - Winstanley Community Primary School

A school spokesperson said: “This year we are working towards achieving the Green Flag award.

"Our eco-club have worked extremely hard to help us to achieve our three school eco-goals: to increase biodiversity, to tackle littering, and to improve the school grounds.

“Our Bluebell Garden has been developed significantly, the children have planted trees, plants, fruits and vegetables.

“The eco-club have led events such as the big bird watch, where the whole school took part in identifying, learning about, and taking care of the birds that visit our environment; and Switch Off Fortnight, where we made a conscious effort as a whole school to ensure lights, computers and other electrics were switched off when not in use.

"We noticed that we saved a significant amount of energy, and have developed good habits to ensure this continues.

“We identified that there was a need in the community for opportunities for babies and young children to play together. Having spent all of most of their lives in lockdown, many of the youngest members of the community have never played with children beyond their family.

“From January 2022, our year five teacher, Mrs Beatty runs a play group each Tuesday morning for babies to preschool age.

“Families and members of the community very kindly donated toys, and from week one the play group was bustling. Parents, grandparents and childminders have commented on how the playgroup has impacted their family and the community.

“Playgroups run every morning from 9.30am and costs £2 per family. Tea, coffee and snacks are provided.

“As a school, we spoke about what kind of people we would like our children to be. We then broke these up into different values, and assigned each year group a different value to capitalise. When you walk into the classrooms throughout the school, these values are clearly practised by children and staff alike.

“Here are the values for each year group:

Nursery- kindness

Reception- teamwork

Year 1- friendship

Year 2- trust

Year 3- resilience

Year 4- respect

Year 5- courage

Year 6- ambition”

