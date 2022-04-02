Pupils at Wood Fold primary school, Standish.

CLASS ACT - Wood Fold Primary School, Standish

Pupils have fun in the classroom and enjoy the nice spring weather outdoors with art classes in the playground and exploring their wildlife garden at Wood Fold primary school, Standish.

By Michelle Adamson
Saturday, 2nd April 2022, 4:55 am

Pupils at Wood Fold primary school, Standish.

Photo: Michelle Adamson

Photo: Michelle Adamson

Photo: Michelle Adamson

Photo: Michelle Adamson

Photo: Michelle Adamson

Photo: Michelle Adamson

Photo: Michelle Adamson

Standish
