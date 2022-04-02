CLASS ACT - Wood Fold Primary School, Standish

If your school or nursery would like to be in the weekly Class Act feature, contact out photographer [email protected]
1. WIGAN - 17-03-22 - CLASS ACT 2022
Pupils in classes inside and outside at Wood Fold primary school, Standish.
Pupils at Wood Fold primary school, Standish.
Photo: Michelle Adamson
2. WIGAN - 17-03-22 - CLASS ACT 2022
Pupils in classes inside and outside at Wood Fold primary school, Standish.
Pupils at Wood Fold primary school, Standish.
Photo: Michelle Adamson
3. WIGAN - 17-03-22 - CLASS ACT 2022
Pupils in classes inside and outside at Wood Fold primary school, Standish.
Pupils at Wood Fold primary school, Standish.
Photo: Michelle Adamson
4. WIGAN - 17-03-22 - CLASS ACT 2022
Pupils in classes inside and outside at Wood Fold primary school, Standish.
Pupils at Wood Fold primary school, Standish.
Photo: Michelle Adamson