CLASS ACT - Woodfield Primary School

Pupils enjoy outdoor learning in their woodland area at Woodfield Primary School, Wigan

By Michelle Adamson
Tuesday, 19th April 2022, 4:55 am

Pupils have designed and created a bee-friendly garden, bug hotel and a greenhouse created with recycled materials, learning about recycling, climate change and the ecosystem. They have been working with the Nomad Rangers as part of Forest Schools who provide outdoor learning and curriculum based activities.

Photo: Michelle Adamson

Photo: Michelle Adamson

Photo: Michelle Adamson

Photo: Michelle Adamson

