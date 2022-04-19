Pupils have designed and created a bee-friendly garden, bug hotel and a greenhouse created with recycled materials, learning about recycling, climate change and the ecosystem. They have been working with the Nomad Rangers as part of Forest Schools who provide outdoor learning and curriculum based activities.
1. WIGAN - CLASS ACT 2022- Pupils enjoy outdoor learning in their woodland area, they have created a bee-friendly garden, bug hotel and recycled greenhouse. They have been working with The Nomad Rangers as part of Forest Schools and have been learning about recycling and climate change in the classroom at Woodfield Primary School, Wigan.
Photo: Michelle Adamson
