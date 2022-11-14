News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
-

CLASS ACT: Woodfield Primary School, Wigan

As part of their Egyptians history topic, Year Four pupils at Woodfield Primary School, Wigan, take part in a special themed day dedicated to learning more about what life was like in ancient Egypt. As part of their ‘Walk Like an Egyptian’ Day, pupils took part in a variety of activities including, Egyptian games, designing and creating masks, mummifying a tomato and pupils were encouraged to dress up for the day.

By Michelle Adamson
4 minutes ago

Year Four pupils – Egyptian Day

1. CLASS ACT

-

Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

Photo Sales

2. CLASS ACT

-

Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

Photo Sales

3. CLASS ACT

-

Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

Photo Sales

4. CLASS ACT

-

Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

Photo Sales
WiganEgyptWalk Like An Egyptian
Next Page
Page 1 of 5