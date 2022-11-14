CLASS ACT: Woodfield Primary School, Wigan
As part of their Egyptians history topic, Year Four pupils at Woodfield Primary School, Wigan, take part in a special themed day dedicated to learning more about what life was like in ancient Egypt. As part of their ‘Walk Like an Egyptian’ Day, pupils took part in a variety of activities including, Egyptian games, designing and creating masks, mummifying a tomato and pupils were encouraged to dress up for the day.
By Michelle Adamson
4 minutes ago
Year Four pupils – Egyptian Day
Page 1 of 5