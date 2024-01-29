CLASS ACT: Woodfield Primary School, Wigan

We visited Woodfield Primary School, Wigan, for the Year Two Friday Friendly Fundraiser (FFF). Throughout the year, each class holds an FFF and the event develops teamwork, enterprise and maths skills, as pupils designing games and stalls for the rest of the school to visit during lunchtime. Older pupils have roles of School Buddies, Prefects and Wellbeing Warriors to support the younger children with choosing, counting and turn-taking at the events. Headteacher Anna Prior said: “The money raised by each class goes towards a personalised enriching experience: in the past this has included drama workshops, a visit from the poet Matt Goodfellow, a whole-school RockKidz day and hatchlings experiences. We are grateful to our parents for their support with our fundraisers, and the whole school comes alive with a buzz of fun and enjoyment as every child in school visits the FFF on Fun Friday.