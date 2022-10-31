CLASS ACT: Worsley Mesnes Community Primary
Everyone at Worsley Mesnes Community Primary School is taught that the school values of Respect, Friendship, Inspiration, Equality, Courage, Excellence and Determination are for school and life. All are welcomed into the school community, encouraging a happy and safe environment. A spokesperson said: “With the values, teaching and learning, the school aspires to develop caring, considerate and tolerant children with a sense of pride and personal responsibility, committed to developing inquiring and curious minds with a lifetime love of learning with a growth mindset, willingness to tackle any challenge and ownership of their learning.”
By Michelle Adamson
8 hours ago
