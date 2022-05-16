Staff and pupils at St Josephs Catholic primary school, Wrightington.

CLASS ACT - Wrightington St Joseph's Catholic Primary School

x

By Michelle Adamson
Monday, 16th May 2022, 4:55 am

If your school or nursery would like to feature in Class Act, contact our photographer: [email protected]

1. Class Act

Pupils at St Joseph's Catholic primary school, Wrightington.

Photo: Michelle Adamson

Photo Sales

2. Class Act

-

Photo: Michelle Adamson

Photo Sales

3. Class Act

St Joseph's Primary love to learn outdoors and are very lucky to have their own Forest School area and qualified Forest School leaders.

Photo: Michelle Adamson

Photo Sales

4. WIGAN - CLASS ACT 2022 Staff and pupils at St Josephs Catholic primary school, Wrightington.

Pupils in the Forest School area.

Photo: Michelle Adamson

Photo Sales
Catholic Primary School
Next Page
Page 1 of 4