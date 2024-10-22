The pictures date from 1996 to 2010.
1. Astley St Mary's School
. Photo: STAFF
2. Left to right: Wigan public health chief Dr Kate Arden, Lucy Hepworth and Hollyoaks' Carley Stenson pictured at St Mary's. Lucy had won a Carley's Looking for a Star competition run in conjunction with an HPV vaccination campaign
. Photo: Jon Parker Lee
3. Ryan Monaghan, left, and Robert Entwistle, from St Mary's with their finished dishes in a cookery showcase
. Photo: Nick Fairhurst
4. St Mary's welcomed back a former pupil in Sarah Baxendale (a star ofHollyoaks) to present the year 11 record of achievments. She is pictured with head boy Sean Peers and head girl Kirsty Sarsfield.
. Photo: GARY KELMAN
