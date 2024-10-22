Class flashback: pupils and events at Astley St Mary's in the '90s and '00s

By Charles Graham
Published 22nd Oct 2024, 15:45 BST
Sporting and academic achievements feature in this picture retrospective from St Mary’s RC High in Astley.

The pictures date from 1996 to 2010.

.

1. Astley St Mary's School

. Photo: STAFF

Photo Sales
.

2. Left to right: Wigan public health chief Dr Kate Arden, Lucy Hepworth and Hollyoaks' Carley Stenson pictured at St Mary's. Lucy had won a Carley's Looking for a Star competition run in conjunction with an HPV vaccination campaign

. Photo: Jon Parker Lee

Photo Sales
.

3. Ryan Monaghan, left, and Robert Entwistle, from St Mary's with their finished dishes in a cookery showcase

. Photo: Nick Fairhurst

Photo Sales
.

4. St Mary's welcomed back a former pupil in Sarah Baxendale (a star ofHollyoaks) to present the year 11 record of achievments. She is pictured with head boy Sean Peers and head girl Kirsty Sarsfield.

. Photo: GARY KELMAN

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice