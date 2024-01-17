CLASSROOM MEMORIES: 25 years of pictures featuring Willow Grove Community Primary School, Ashton

Our latest retrospective tour of Wigan borough schools, takes us to Willow Grove Community Primary in Ashton-in-Makerfield.
These Wigan Today archive pictures feature pupils, staff and events dating from the mid-1990s to 2021.
1. Bradley Stradins, spins the dough for his own pizza along with classmates after instructions from head chef Thomas Wilkinson at Sorrento's restaurant in Orrell in 2005. The Willow Grove pupils were there to learn how to make pizzas after suggesting their own ingredients
. Photo: FRANK ORRELL
2. Time was running out in 1997 for youngsters at Happy Hours playgroup at Willow Grove. Jack Haseldine, four, and Sharmah Martland, three, were among those hoping £40,OOO needed to save the nursery was forthcoming.
. Photo: JOHN LEATHERBARROW
3. Poet Ian Bland visited Willow Grove School and took part in interactive lessons culminating with a special assembly at the end of the day. Pictured with Ian are, left to right: Joseph, Ella, Jamielee and Jay
. Photo: Paul Greenwood
4. Sarah Hurley and Jonathan Tranter, both 10, of Willow Grove Primary School, get their teeth into one of their pizzas watched by James Ratcliffe, one of the chefs at Sorrento Trattoria-Pizzeria, Orrell Post. The children's visit was part of a design and technology project about bread in 2002
. Photo: NICK FAIRHURST