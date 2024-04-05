Classroom memories: decades of pictures taken at Nicol Mere Primary, Ashton

Our tour of borough schools through the Wigan Today archive today alights on a place our photographers have visited many times over the years: Nicol Mere Primary at Ashton.
By Charles Graham
Published 5th Apr 2024, 04:55 BST

We hope these images of past pupils, staff and evernts covering many decades will bring back happy memories.

1. Nicol Mere Primary School, Ashton-in-Makerfield

. Photo: STAFF

2. Pupils and staff in fancy dress on World Book Day

. Photo: Nick Fairhurst

3. Disco fever at Nicol Mere Christmas party in 1987

. Photo: Archives

4. Children had designed and made a 6ft Geodesic dome. Pictured are, left to right: Aiden, Paige and Brandon

. Photo: Paul Greenwood

