Classroom memories from Hawkley Hall High 2006-12

By Charles Graham
Published 22nd Dec 2024, 06:00 GMT
A few weeks ago we published a retro picture gallery featuring staff and pupils from Hawkley Hall High School between 1996 and 2006 which proved very popular with readers.

So here are a few more images from the past, these having been taken between 2006 and 2012.

1. Hawkley Hall High pupils and staff 2006-2012

. Photo: STAFF

2. Staff were presented with a National Quality Mark for their geography teaching, learning and results. Pictured are, left to right: Bryan Tran, teacher, Maria Gleeson, Cara Sarjent and Helen Canon

. Photo: Paul Greenwood

3. Hawkley Hall Gateways and Reedbed Project at Wigan Flashes Local Nature Reserve: Year 11 GCSE Art pupils, who designed the gateway, with art teacher Cath Mangnall, Helen Sephton, from Lancashire Wildlife Trust, and Roy Grove, of Wigan Flashes Conservation and Community Group

. Photo: Nick Fairhurst

4. GCSE results day

. Photo: Michelle Adamson

