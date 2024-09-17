Classroom memories: Orrell St Peter's High School (1960s to 2000s)

St Peter’s RC High School in Orrell has long been an academic high flier and often appears in the local news. But that’s not just for exam success, as this gallery shows.

The pictures cover the years 1969 to 2010 and feature staff, pupils, events and visitors.

1. Orrell St Peter's 1960s to 2000s

. Photo: STAFF

2. Girl band Parade during a question and answer session about the music industry with pupils studying GCSE and BTEC Music at St Peter's High

. Photo: Nick Fairhurst

3. Badminton trophy-winning girls from St Peter's in 1987

. Photo: STAFF

4. Members of St Peter's choir who were to perform a concert to raise money for a health centre in Kenya

. Photo: FRANK ORRELL

