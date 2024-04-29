Classroom memories: pictures from the past of Tyldesley Primary School

A collection here of pictures that should make pupils and staff, past and present, of Tyldesley Primary School smile.
By Charles Graham
Published 29th Apr 2024, 15:45 BST

The gallery includes several events over the last 20 years plus pictures from a Class Act picture feature in 2013.

.

1. Tyldesley Primary School, Ennerdale Road, Tyldesley

. Photo: STAFF

Photo Sales
.

2. Year 3 pupils solving mathmatical problems in the Magic Mathworks Travelling Circus

. Photo: FRANK ORRELL

Photo Sales
.

3. The team from Tyldesley Primary School which won a curling competition organised by the Atherton and Tyldesley Sports Association

. Photo: submit

Photo Sales
.

4. A young pupil called Ella Toone, who would go on to great things with the England Football Team, is pictured here with her coach at Tyldesley Primary School Chris Barlow

. Photo: John Leatherbarrow

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.