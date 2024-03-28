Classroom memories: pictures from years past of Westleigh St Paul's CE Primary School

We think a few happy memories will be rekindled.
1. Westleigh St Paul's CE Primary School, Leigh
. Photo: STAFF
2. Pupils and staff with PC Mark Sumner, Amanda Skeet, from Asda Leigh and PCSOs Andy Lowe and Les Welch during a Big Tidy-Up
. Photo: Nick Fairhurst
3. The Mayor, coun Phyll Cullen, at a Believe in Leigh event with pupils from Westleigh St Paul's Primary School and Leigh Centurions players
. Photo: DAVE GREEN
4. Westleigh Warriors street hockey practice, at St Paul's CE School. The team was formed by Sports Development, part of Wigan Council Leisure Services.
. Photo: NICK FAIRHURST
