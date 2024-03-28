Classroom memories: pictures from years past of Westleigh St Paul's CE Primary School

This little gallery covers a 20-year period in the life of Westleigh St Paul’s CE Primary School, from the mid-1990s onwards, as captured on camera by Wigan Today photographers.
By Charles Graham
Published 28th Mar 2024, 15:48 GMT

We think a few happy memories will be rekindled.

1. Westleigh St Paul's CE Primary School, Leigh

. Photo: STAFF

2. Pupils and staff with PC Mark Sumner, Amanda Skeet, from Asda Leigh and PCSOs Andy Lowe and Les Welch during a Big Tidy-Up

. Photo: Nick Fairhurst

3. The Mayor, coun Phyll Cullen, at a Believe in Leigh event with pupils from Westleigh St Paul's Primary School and Leigh Centurions players

. Photo: DAVE GREEN

4. Westleigh Warriors street hockey practice, at St Paul's CE School. The team was formed by Sports Development, part of Wigan Council Leisure Services.

. Photo: NICK FAIRHURST

